Ōtepoti Dunedin’s passion for its gardens is on full display this month, as the inaugural GO Dunedin “Bloom” spring garden festival gets into full swing.

The brainchild of keen gardener and Garden Ōtepoti Dunedin festival founder and director Clinton Chambers, the month-long garden festival is being held under the umbrella of the Taste Nature Social Enterprise.

“GO Dunedin is about showcasing the region’s biodiversity with a lively, dynamic garden-themed celebration to get people exploring the city’s public and private gardens,” Mr Chambers said.

The GO Dunedin Bloom spring festival was launched last week by Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker, at the festival hub the Dunedin Botanic Garden information centre, and will continue until October 26.

Events will include an art exhibition, open garden tours, plant sales, walks and talks a high tea garden party and family picnic day.

“The Bloom festival has come together really well — we have 40 ticketed events across Dunedin and some fantastic gardens on show,” he said.

Mr Chambers said the festival’s next major event will be the Bloom Garden Party next Saturday, October 17, at Larnach Castle. The event will include private tours of the castle garden, a grazing high tea, stalls and activities.

Mr Chambers said there would also be a “Speak to the Trees” poetry walk in the Larnach Castle grounds, with local poets on site.

The Friends of Dunedin Botanic Garden Rhododendron Day Plant Sale is also coming up next Sunday morning, October 18, at the garden Propagation Facility in Lovelock Ave. The event is under the GO Dunedin umbrella.

Labour Weekend, October 24-26, will be the focus of several major events in the Bloom programme, including Otago and North Otago Open Gardens tours and a Family Picnic Day.

Mr Chambers said the Otago Daily Times-sponsored Open Gardens weekend, October 24-25, was at the heart of the festival, and would be a chance for people in Dunedin and North Otago to enjoy some special local gardens, talks and workshops.

“We have three garden trails planned, in Dunedin, Otago Peninsula, and North Otago, and there are some great gardens involved,” he said.

“There is still room for some more wonderful gardens to join us for the tours.”

Families will come together at Dunedin Botanic Garden on Labour Day, October 26, for the Smith & Sons-sponsored Family Picnic Day, running from 10am-2pm at the Band Rotunda.

The free event will include stalls, garden activities, and children’s entertainment with special guest Rainbow Rosalind.

There will also be a giant Alice in Wonderland-inspired chair, created by Smith & Sons, where people will be able to sit for a photo and enjoy the optical illusion.

“The Family Picnic Day is going to be a lot of fun for everyone, and what better place to have it than in our wonderful Dunedin Botanic Garden,” Mr Chambers said.

For more information and tickets to GO Dunedin Bloom spring festival events, visit the website go-dunedin.nz, or find gardenotepotidunedin on Facebook.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz

Ticket Giveaway

The Star has two double passes to give away to the Otago Open Gardens tour at Labour Weekend, in conjunction with GO Dunedin.

To enter the draw, answer the following question: How many ticketed events are there in the GO Dunedin Bloom spring festival?

Send your answer, along with your name and contact phone number by email to brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz

Entries close at noon on Friday, October 16.