Work to strengthen and stabilise the tower and outer walls of historic Cargill’s Castle are continuing, as the weather allows.

Although recent high winds have hampered crane activity around the ruins high above St Clair, engineers have installed more long bolts and steel beams to lock corners and outer surfaces in place.

The project aims to prevent the Cargill’s Castle walls from crumbling further, and make the site safer to move around.

Cargill’s Castle Trust president Steven de Graaf is pleased that this phase of the stabilisation work is nearly complete, after a decades-long effort to secure and protect the heritage site.

“This work ensures the long-term security of the ruins, preserving their legacy for future generations,” Mr de Graaf said.

Volunteers also spent time at the site recently mowing and cleaning up the grounds.

Volunteers work to tidy up the grounds of Cargill's Castle during a recent working bee. Photo: Supplied

Built in the 1870s, Cargill’s Castle was abandoned in the 1970s and has been open to the elements and steadily crumbling ever since.

The Cargill’s Castle Trust, which owns the ruin, has been working for decades towards stabilising it and making the area safe enough for restricted visitor access.

Through years of fundraising initiatives, public donations and contributions from NZ Lotteries, Dunedin Heritage Fund, Otago Community Trust and the Stout Trust, the Cargill’s Castle Trust had raised about $300,000 for the stabilisation project, Mr de Graaf said.

A crane looms above Cargill's Castle, as stabilisation work continues at the historic site. Photo: Supplied

Now the first phase was almost complete, the trust would be working towards getting consents and raising funds for the next project.

“Our next phase will be filling up the cracks in the concrete walls, and looking at building floors and stairs so that people can walk around inside the castle,” he said.

Mr de Graaft said fourth-year Otago Polytechnic architecture students had undertaken an in-depth design project for the castle, and it would be “intriguing” to see what they had come up with.

“So, now that we have done that vital stabilisation work, we will be moving on to finalising plans for the next phase of the project and starting fundraising,” he said.

Cargill’s Castle Trust members (from left) David Kiddey, president Steven de Graaf, and Jill Bowie watch on as work on strengthening the castle’s tower and outer walls was undertaken last year. Photo: Star Files

The cost of the next step could be about $1 million, so would require a major fundraising effort.

The Cargil’s Castle Trust is also continuing to work with the Dunedin Tracks & Trails Trust on plans for a walkway from Tunnel Beach to the castle.

“It all takes time and money, so we will continue to need the support of our generous community,” he said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz