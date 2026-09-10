Following a sold-out show in May, international opera singer Jonathan Lemalu returns this week to present a new chapter in the Celebrating Dunedin Voices series.

The show, titled “Celebrating Dunedin Voices, An American Songbook”, will be held this Friday, September 11, from 7pm at the Glenroy Auditorium.

New ensembles joining the series will include Dunedin Children’s Choir, Dunedin Harmony Chorus, Dunedin Rock Choir, Southern Consort of Voices and Sunny Side Up.

They will perform alongside returning choruses Cantores Choir and Southern Youth Choir, along with inaugural Honor McKellar Award recipient Erin Connelly-Whyte (soprano) and pianist Terence Dennis.

The concert series puts the spotlight on Dunedin’s vibrant vocal community of all ages and abilities, and will feature more than 200 local performers.

— Allied Media