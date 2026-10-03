A Mosgiel day programme continues to forge vital connections for people with disabilities after 45 years.

Mosgiel Abilities Resource Centre opened in 1981 and offers skills training ranging from woodwork to online safety.

The service has about 66 members on its roll and sees up to 30 clients attend each weekday from as far afield as Waikouaiti.

Vocational co-ordinator Jamie-Lee Taucher said the schedule adapted daily to match events and the interests of attendees.

“There’s always something different to do,” Ms Taucher said.

“It’s flexible as well, so if there are community events that are happening we can adjust our programme and we can get involved in those events.

“So it is not boring.”

Participants engage in activities including computing, fitness, cooking, art and gardening.

They also venture into the wider area for a walking group and swimming excursions.

The women partner with a local rest home for visits and join a brain injury singing choir, while the men deliver Meals on Wheels.

Developing independence is a core focus.

“That’s obviously the goal for a lot of them is to be able to live independently,” Ms Taucher said.

“So things like cooking, we get everyone cleaning.

“All of those skills that they need to learn to be able to do those things.”

Attendees also take part in volunteer jobs at supermarkets and the local food bank to gain experience.

“The volunteer work is really important,” she said.

Enrollee Todd Whyte said he was crafting wooden rolling pins to sell at the facility’s annual market day on Friday, October 9 at Anzac Park.

Todd Whyte works at a lathe creating a rolling pin at the Mosgiel Abilities Resource Centre. Photo: Sam Henderson.

“This is my first time making rolling pins,” Mr Whyte said.

“I am going to make about three.”

In the computer room, member Perrin Pearson was busy planning a book.

“I’m making a story about an orphanage, about a girl,” Mr Pearson said.

Perrin Pearson works on writing a story at the Mosgiel Abilities Resource Centre. Photo: Sam Henderson.

Others completed courses on online safety, cyberbullying and scam avoidance.

Ms Taucher said a major upcoming event involved a musical performance by the centre’s cohort.

“We’ve been doing a lot of musical performances out in our community visiting high schools, primary schools and doing some community performances with a song that we’ve written,” she said.

The Lazy Sunday song incorporates New Zealand Sign Language and will feature during a spot at the Great Sunday Shindig.

The free show is on Sunday, October 11 from 1pm to 5pm at South Dunedin Community Hall.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz