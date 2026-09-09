Talented bards can begin battling for top honours in an annual poetry prize.

Dunedin writers can now submit their poetry on the theme of land, people and belonging to the 2026 Robert Burns International Poetry Competition.

The annual contest celebrates the city’s connection to the Scottish bard.

His statue in the Octagon remains a popular spot for visitors and locals.

The city has a familial tie to Robert Burns through his nephew Rev Dr Thomas Burns, a founding father and the inaugural chancellor of the University of Otago.

Entrants must compose an original piece of up to 500 words inspired by the historical figure’s values of equality, freedom, friendship and the dignity of the common person.

Submissions can be penned in English, te reo Māori, Scots or a native language, provided an English translation is supplied.

The competition features three distinct categories: published poet, unpublished poet and a Rap Like Robbie division for school students under 18 years of age.

First-place winners in each section will feature in the Otago Daily Times and be invited to recite their work at the Dunedin Burns Supper next January.

The published poet winner receives the William Brown and Charles Turner Medal alongside a $1000 cash prize, while second and third place secure $500 and $200 respectively.

The unpublished poet victor takes home the Allan Millar Medal and $500.

The winner of the Rap Like Robbie (in memory of Donna Young) category receives the Stan Forbes Medal and $500.

All entries are judged anonymously and must not be generated by artificial intelligence.

Aspiring writers have just over two months to perfect their verses before the entry window closes on Monday, November 30.

Successful entrants will be informed by December 14.

The event is a joint initiative between the Dunedin Unesco City of Literature and the Otago Scottish Heritage Council.

The competition is supported by Ryman Healthcare, Southern Heritage Trust, Dunedin Edinburgh Sister City Society, the Combined Clans & Societies Group Otago, Steve Walker, Dene Mackenzie and Linda Geddes.

