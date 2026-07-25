A five-year campaign to build a pump track in Brighton is shifting up a gear.

Representatives from the Dunedin City Council and SouthRoads visited Brighton Domain recentlyto assess plans for the $120,000 community-funded project.

SouthRoads staff measured the space between the existing playground and sports grounds to ensure the proposed track would fit seamlessly into the area.

Dunedin City Council parks planning manager John Brinkley said the council was checking the site dimensions to confirm the facility adhered to various requirements without compromising the existing sports fields or playground.

The draft plan was still in the design stage, so any adjustments could be made before breaking ground.

“We want to have the pump track here close to the playground,” Mr Brinkley said.

“But we just want to make sure that the spaces are all right, so that for future proofing, making sure that the sports grounds will always be available for the future.

“This is all being funded by the community, the council is not putting anything into it except permission to use the land.

“But we have to sign off all the drawings, make sure it complies with the district plan, make sure it is not compromising our existing play equipment, our existing sports fields, and so that is why we have to sign the plan off before anything starts,” Mr Brinkley said.

Once it had council sign-off, SouthRoads would be responsible for constructing the project.

SouthRoads civil cadet Jack Hadland said staff were measuring the site to gather accurate information for the draft plan.

“It fits, which is the main thing,” Mr Hadland said.

“So, it had to fit between 5m clear of the edge line of the rugby field and the playground equipment.”

SouthRoads was experienced at installing similar facilities.

“We have built quite a few now across Southland.

“This will be the first one in Otago.”

The goal was to provide an all-ages environment catering to scooters, skateboards and bikes.

“You don’t want to make it too gnarly for wee kids but not boring for big kids,” Mr Hadland said.

Brighton pump track steering committee member Shane Turner initiated the idea about five years ago, inspired by his sons Malachi and Zach.

“I’m a big believer if you put your mind to something, you can achieve it, right?” Mr Turner said.

“I said to the boys … ‘we are going to build a pump track’ and here we are.

“Like the pump track, it has had its ups and downs, but, you know, we are at the business end, which is exciting.”

He was eager to see the “diggers roll in, get some dirt moving around”.

His son Zach, 10, said he was excited about the project and offered to get stuck in.

“I’ll help. I’ll be a digger,” Zach said.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz

