Following the success of its inaugural event last year, the Dunedin Free Haircuts & Services for Those in Need event returns on Sunday.

The popular community event, which brings together volunteers to offer free practical services, warm food and connection to those in need, will be held from 1pm-4pm at Carisbrook Primary School.

The event is organised by Invercargill woman Melissa Aitken, who has spent the past year expanding the initiative across the South Island.

In a statement, she said “these events shouldn’t have to exist, but the reality is that they do”.

“While a day like this can’t solve the bigger issues people are facing, if it helps someone feel seen, cared for, or simply makes the week a little easier, then it’s absolutely worth it.”

Visitors will have access to a range of free services, including haircuts from volunteer hairdressers and barbers, massage therapy, eye and hearing checks, manicures, financial advice, fire alarm installation information, and community support services.

Dunedin hairdresser Holly Pemberton, of Bellissima Hair, is helping to co-Zordinate the local event.

“It’s an amazing thing to see so many people come together and freely give their time and skills for the community.”

The Lemon Pie Caravan will be serving free pumpkin soup, made from ingredients donated by Moyles Fresh Choice and the community.

Live music will be provided by George Warren, Martinette Greer and Chris Miller.

Ms Aitken praised Carisbrook Primary School principal Bruce James for providing the school hall for the afternoon.

Anyone wishing to get involved can contact Ms Aitken via the Free Haircuts & Services for Those in Need Facebook page.

— Allied Media