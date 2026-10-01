Fabulous gardens across Dunedin and surrounding areas will be showcased in the inaugural Garden Ōtepoti Dunedin (GO Dunedin) festival.

The GO Spring festival, titled “Bloom — Celebration of Gardens”, will run from October 1-26 and feature a broad range of garden-related events.

The brainchild of keen gardener and Garden Ōtepoti Dunedin festival director Clinton Chambers, the Bloom spring festival will have its headquarters at the Dunedin Botanic Garden information centre.

The festival programme will feature open gardens across the city, the Grand Casino Dunedin Bloom Garden Party, Rhododendron Day, a full week of walks, talks and workshops and the Smith & Sons Family Picnic Day on Labour Day.

For more information and tickets to events, visit go-dunedin.nz