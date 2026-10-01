Gutsy gameplay and rapid wheel swaps fuelled an action-packed inclusive sporting festival.

The Otago Wheel Landers faced fierce competition while hosting five teams for the 2026 Wheelchair Rugby Nationals.

The three-day tournament took place at the Edgar Centre’s Breeze Arena in Dunedin last week.

Waikato Stampede won the division one title after beating the Auckland Rhinos 50-43, while the Bay of Plenty Steam Rollers secured the division two championship with a 49-45 win over Wellington D Sport.

Otago Wheel Landers captain Levi Mihaka had a busy time balancing playing duties with the logistical workload of hosting the national competition.

Bay of Plenty defender Rhiannon Bellete clashes with Otago Wheel Landers’s Matt Russell (centre) and captain captain Levi Mihaka. Photo: Sam Henderson

Not only did he play for the Otago Wheel Landers, he also pulled on the Auckland Rhinos shirt to help fill out that squad.

Helping ensure the event ran smoothly while also playing was “a bit hard”, Mihaka said.

“I would have liked to have more time for myself, to make sure I was going to be in the best position, but too busy being a good host as well at the same time, you know.”

Despite the workload, hosting the tournament had its positive elements.

“Yeah, it’s rewarding in different ways, you know,” he said.

On the court, the Wheel Landers played two tight matches against the Bay of Plenty Steam Rollers, narrowly losing Friday’s game 36-33.

Bay of Plenty’s Enfys Wereta tries to block Otago Wheel Landers’ Libby McDonald. Photo: Sam Henderson

Saturday saw the Wheel Landers start the day strong against the Steam Rollers, gaining the upper hand on occasion to finish ahead 11-10 after the first period.

The Wheel Landers kept on the heels of the Steam Rollers for most of the game but eventually lost 45-40.

“Yeah, we knew the competition was going to be close, it could go either way,” Mihaka said.

“They were just the better team on the day.”

Otago Wheelchair Rugby chairwoman Emily Robertson said the organisation was really pleased to bring the nationals to Dunedin and welcome so many players and their supporters to “our beautiful city”, as many of them had not travelled to Dunedin before.

“Our local volunteers were amazing and we are so grateful to them for the work they put in to make this weekend a success,” Robertson said.

Alongside running the national competition, the local squad also held an inclusive sports festival to promote participation across the city.

“It was also awesome to bring some greater exposure to not only wheelchair rugby, but also to the other accessible sports available in Dunedin for those of all abilities.

“We hope that this event has inspired Dunedin’s disabled community to find themselves and their tribe through sport.”

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz