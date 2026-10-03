A celebrated community cornerstone could crumble if health chiefs decide to demolish it.

Advocates warn heritage protections for the Dunedin Physiotherapy Pool offer no guarantee the closed facility is immune to bulldozers.

Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust board member John Bezett said the site held a category 2 heritage rating with Heritage New Zealand and was listed on the Dunedin City Council District Plan as a scheduled heritage item.

He said the council had advised him the safeguards could be legally overridden by Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (HNZ).

“Technically, they can demolish it,” Mr Bezett said.

“It would cause a lot of problems for them and it wouldn’t be easy, but they could, actually.

“Health New Zealand could put a bulldozer through it.”

The complex was closed in May 2021 following the failure of its heating system and ageing plant infrastructure.

Mr Bezett said the building was fine and earthquake issues had been mitigated.

“The structure is fine, the only thing we have to do is upgrade it.”

He said the repair costs were about $1.2 million to $1.4 million but the trust had secured external backing to refurbish the site at no cost to the Crown.

“That money is available.

“I’ve already talked to funders and they’ve said yes, that we will support you.”

The trust needed HNZ to grant it a 10-year lease before it could reoccupy and renovate the premises.

The pool sits within an area that is currently part of a larger Dunedin Hospital master plan.

Mr Bezett said he was told the master plan document would be published about a year ago but it had still not been released.

“I fail to see or understand why they can’t take this pool in isolation to the site master plan and just pick it out of the plan and say, right, it’s not going to be used for anything else.”

Southern Heritage Trust founder Ann Barsby recently visited the Hanover St building and said the baths represented a new approach to healing.

“It has got everything. It’s got the historical background, the importance medically,” Mrs Barsby said.

“It is a beautiful example of its type.”

The facility was designed by Mason & Wales Architects and opened in 1946.

The building features early examples of portal frame reinforced concrete construction.

It was the first purpose-built pool for the rehabilitative treatment of patients in New Zealand.

“It hasn’t been messed about with, it is still in its original state.”

While the pool was a classic example of the era, it also represented a whole change in approach to healing.

“The building is what people think we’re worrying about. It’s not just that.

“It’s the whole culture and what we’re leaving behind.”

Mrs Barsby agreed the legal safeguards were limited.

“Unfortunately, you know, protection doesn’t mean much,” Mrs Barsby said.

“And, you know, legally, they can do anything.

But she hoped the pool could be reopened so that it would be a public asset.

“It could be a brilliant facility to bring to life for now.”

Health New Zealand Te Waipounamu Regional Director of Infrastructure Rob Ojala said the agency recognised and appreciated the engagement shown by advocates of the Dunedin Physiotherapy Pool.

“We remain in contact with the Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust and are aware of its work to identify potential funding opportunities to upgrade and revive the pool,” Dr Ojala said.

“We are continuing to explore next steps for the future of the physio pool site as part of the broader New Dunedin Hospital precinct development.”

Health New Zealand remained committed to keeping the trust informed on future plans for the facility.

The site master planning process for the wider Dunedin health precinct was ongoing and would help inform decisions regarding the New Dunedin Hospital development.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz