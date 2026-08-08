Acclaimed stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and TV personality, Alan Davies, is about to embark on his first New Zealand tour in a decade.

His brand-new show Think Ahead is touring across the North and South Islands, finishing at Dunedin’s Regent Theatre on August 13.

In a statement, Davies said that while he’s getting on in late middle-age, he is funnier than ever.

Davies is a staple of British television, known for his performance in long-running TV series Jonathan Creek, and as a permanent panellist on QI.

His talk show, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, recently reached its seventh season. He is also one of the UK’s best-loved comedians.

British comedian Alan Davies is touring New Zealand for the first time in a decade with his 'Think Ahead' stand-up show. Photo: Tony Briggs

His stand-up show Urban Trauma ran in London’s West End and Life is Pain and Little Victories sold out in venues across Australia and the UK.

His second memoir, Just Ignore Him was published in 2020 and the third instalment White Male Stand-Up is out now.

In both his latest memoir and his latest stand-up show Think Ahead, Davies covers his extensive career, the highs, the lows, and the struggles he’s experienced.

— Allied Media