Standing high above Port Chalmers, the historic stone spire of Iona Church may be one of the most photographed sites in Dunedin.

Easily visible from State Highway 88 and from the harbour, Iona Church is growing in popularity among visitors to Port Chalmers and Dunedin.

Iona Church treasurer Liz McLennan and Historic Iona Church Restoration Trust chairman Andrew Noone are keen to make the most of the opportunities cruise ship season presents.

With a $1000 grant from the West Harbour Community Board, a new information brochure is being printed for distribution to visitors, including cruise ship passengers.

The interior of historic Iona Church, built in 1882, which sits above Port Chalmers. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Mr Noone said it was important to encourage visitors to come to Iona Church, and to support the category one historic building’s ongoing programme of restoration and maintenance with donations.

“Since the trust was formed in 2010, it has spent more than $2 million on restoring the church,” Mr Noone said.

The early work included weatherproofing, replacing flooring timber and roof trusses, repointing exterior stone, and fixing damp and dry rot.

In 2014, with support from Dunedin City Council, the trust repaired the church bell tower, spouting and restored the 1885 Littlejohn & Co town clock.

In 2023, repairs of the north-east exterior stonework and stained-glass windows was completed, which required dismantling and relocating the church’s historic 1854 pipe organ.

Mr Noone said the work to restore and maintain Iona Church was ongoing, as many of the windows and much of the stone still needed work.

The trust was about to seek funding for urgent work on the gallery windows and lobby windows, as well as dealing with a leak, he said.

“Dealing with a historic building like this means the work needs to be carefully designed and in keeping.

“And also, we have to keep on top of it to maintain the building’s integrity.”

Work was done with the advice of a heritage architect and curator Mary McFarlane.

Mrs McLennan said it was important for Iona Church to be used as community facility, not just a place of worship.

“The acoustics are wonderful inside the church, and it is now much warmer and more comfortable,” Mrs McLennan said.

“So we are keen to welcome groups to use the church, and of course, visitors.

A focus for the church’s community was to find ways to gather more income through donations from visitors, which could be put towards maintaining the church.

At present, the church attracts 5000-7000 visitors each year.

Treasurer Liz McLennan and trust chairman Andrew Noone stand at the rear of Iona Church, above Port Chalmers. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Iona Church history

Iona Church was built as a wooden structure in 1842 and two stone church buildings were constructed in 1872 (Johnson Hall) and 1883 (main church).

The town clock was installed at the church tower by the Port Chalmers Borough Council in 1885.

For more information, visit ionachurchportchalmers.co.nz

The interior of Johnson Hall, adjacent to Iona Church, which is used by the local table tennis club. Photo: Brenda Harwood

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz