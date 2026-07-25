Marching Otago is keen for more people to gain confidence in every step by taking up the sport ahead of a bumper season.

Not only are the South Island championships being held in Dunedin in December, the Marching New Zealand national championships are taking place in the city next March, returning to Dunedin for the first time since 2021.

Jacinta Burney and Celene Robertson co-founded the marching team Chaos Seniors, for ages 17 and up, a few years ago.

“When we first pitched the idea to each other, we weren’t sure what grade we were going for and then it just happened to work out that seniors was the right one for us,” Robertson said.

“Hopefully one day we will have one of each grade, but that is always the goal.”

Robertson has been involved in marching since a young age.

“I’ve been doing it since I was 4, I’m 26 now, so I’ve just been keeping going.

“I hope to always be doing this, I absolutely adore marching.”

Friendship and travel were two reasons she continued to enjoy taking part.

The discipline had given her opportunities to see “so much of New Zealand that I would never have been able to see if I hadn’t been part of the sport”.

“And obviously the competition is really fun as well,” Robertson said.

Burney began marching when she was 8.

A passion for the discipline ensured her continued involvement.

“I have always loved it because my mum was part of a leisure team as well, back in Christchurch.

“She took me along to one of the practices and I went, yep, that’s what I’m doing.

“I just never looked back,” Burney said.

Team member Rachel McColl, who started marching aged 5, said companionship was a key aspect that she enjoyed.

“When I moved up to Dunedin, I didn’t know anybody at all, so I joined in marching teams.

“I met these people and got involved in something,” McColl said.

Coaching mentor and chaperone Janice Tansley, who marches with non-competitive leisure team the Otago Highlandettes, said the pastime stayed with people.

One woman returned to marching last season after 49 years away “and just picked it up like that”.

The skills were “always there if you have been taught properly”, Tansley said.

Robertson said although there were only women on her team at the moment, marching was open to all.

“You can be male, you can be non-binary, trans, it doesn’t matter.

“It is for everyone, absolutely everyone.”

There were roles beyond marching.

“You can help with the field, you can help with music, you can judge.

“So there’s lots of opportunities for everyone to get involved.”

The five local teams recruiting at present are Onyx Militaires Under-13 for ‘mini marchers’ aged 4 to 7 as well as competitive under-13 members, Onyx Militaires Under-18 which accomodates ages 13 to 18 , Unite Seniors and Chaos Seniors for ages 18 and older and Onyx Manawa Masters for ages 30 and above.

The masters level has no maximum age limit.

Most teams practised twice a week, with local competitions taking place on Sundays during the season.

“You have got to be committed, but there is still room for you to do absolutely everything else that you want to do.

“I guess marching doesn’t always sound exciting until you actually get a part of it and then you realise, oh, it actually is fun,” Robertson said.

To find out more about joining a local marching squad, phone or text Marching Otago secretary Glenys Cowie on 021 133 8739, email otago@marching.co.nz or search for Marching Otago on social media.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz