South Dunedin Community Network has been officially welcomed to its new premises at Arai Te Uru Kōkiri Training Centre with a mihi whakatau.

The South Dunedin Community Network moved to the Kōkiri Training Centre site, at 51 Macandrew Rd, earlier this year.

Network manager Rose Dickie was grateful to be welcomed to the Macandrew Rd facility, saying it would create connections and opportunities for the community.

Formed after the 2015 floods, SDCN has been working to build connections and support people to create a vibrant future for South Dunedin.

“The community rooms have become a hub for many local people and for 40-plus regular community groups, including adult education classes, church meetings, cultural gatherings, support groups, and more,” Ms Dickie said.

In June this year, SDCN shifted from 278a King Edward St around the corner to 51 Macandrew Road, where Arai Te Uru Kōkiri Training Centre provide education, training, and support in a kaupapa Māori environment.

“We are grateful to the Kōkiri whānau, who have been incredibly welcoming and helpful since we moved in,” Ms Dickie said.

"Both parties look forward to the opportunities this move brings to strengthen connections, support our communities, and work alongside each other in South Dunedin.”

South Dunedin Community Network will hold its AGM on October 15, at 5.30pm. All are welcome to attend.