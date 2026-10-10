ATHLETICS

October 8: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, easy run or hilly run, starts 5.30pm, football fields next to Tomahawk Beach carpark.

October 8: Biv Dunedin Trail Runners, 6pm, annual Biv Ice Cream run, Mornington bus terminus.

October 10: Athletics Otago Senior Interclub and Masters Throws Pentathlon, from 1pm, Caledonian Ground.

October 10: Dunedin parkrun, weekly 5km timed run, starts 9am, lower carpark, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

October 11: Hill City-University Club, combined long run, starts 8am, clubrooms, Logan Park.

October 13: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Tuesday walking group, starts 5.30pm, children’s play area at New World Centre City.

October 13: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, sole Tuesdays weekly training, starts 5pm, Caledonian Ground.

October 14: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Wednesday weekly run, starts 5.45pm, Otago Dental School main entrance, Great King St.

October 19: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, Children’s Athletics, Monday club night, 5.30pm, Chingford Park.

BASKETBALL

October 11: Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa, Southern Hoiho v Tokomanawa Queens, Rapid League 5pm, Tauihi 6pm, Edgar Centre



CROQUET

October 8, 10: Forbury Park Croquet Club, Thursday and Saturday at 12.45pm (both golf croquet and association played), 123 Victoria Rd. Enquires: georgemcinnes1948@gmail.com.

October 8, 10, 14: Leith Croquet Club, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1.15pm (golf croquet), Thursdays and Saturdays 1.15pm (association croquet), 9 Quentin Ave, Leith Valley. Enquires: glennjoan.m@gmail.com.

October 8, 9, 11: Punga Croquet Club, regular club sessions, Thursdays 1pm, Fridays 10am, and Sundays 1pm, corner Lawson and Ross St. Enquires: pungacroquetclub@gmail.com.

October 9, 10, 11, 14: Tainui Croquet Club, Club Days Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1pm (golf croquet), Wednesday mornings and Saturday afternoons (association croquet and monthly beginners), 24a Tahuna Rd. Enquires: tainuicc@gmail.com.



FITNESS

October 12: Zumba Gold, low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Enquires, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

October 13: Old Yang-style Tai Chi sessions, 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Enquires, phone (03) 488-4539.



INDOOR BOWLS

October 9, 13: Octagon Club, indoor bowls, Tuesdays 10.30am, Fridays 10am, Age Concern Otago building, 9 The Octagon.

October 12: Taieri Age Connect, indoor bowls for over-55s, starts 1.30pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

RUGBY

October 10: National Provincial Championship Quarter Final, Otago v Hawke’s Bay, 4.50pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium

TABLE TENNIS

October 9: Table Tennis Continuum, 9am - 11am, Edgar Centre.