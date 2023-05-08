Three arrested after dairy robbery

Police caught up with the vehicle at the end of a long driveway off State Highway 1. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Two youths and one 18-year-old who robbed a dairy at Waitati and nearly hit a police officer while trying to make their escape have been arrested, police say.

A police spokesman said the three had been been taken into custody following the robbery of the On the Spot Blueskin in Waitati at about 10.20am this morning.

Cigarettes and the cash till were stolen; however the fog cannon was activated and the offenders fled before being able to steal anything further.

Police in pursuit of the fleeing suspects' car. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Three offenders fled the scene in a vehicle which was allegedly stolen yesterday from an address in Gore.

Police conducted enquiries today at multiple retail stores, gaining CCTV footage of offenders and conducted area enquiries for the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle about 2pm on Coast Rd and maintained observation from a distance, police attempted to spike the vehicle, however, the offenders allegedly attempted to drive into one of the officers at the scene with their vehicle.

The officer was not hit.

The offenders fled on foot and were located on Palmerston-Waikouaiti Road (State Highway 1).

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The stolen items were recovered including the stolen vehicle.

The two youths are expected to appear in Youth Court in due course and the 18-year-old will appear in Dunedin District Court Tuesday, the spokesman said.

