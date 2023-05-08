Three arrested after dairy robbery

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesman said the three had been been taken into custody following the robbery of the On the Spot Blueskin in Waitati at about 10.20am this morning.
Cigarettes and the cash till were stolen; however the fog cannon was activated and the offenders fled before being able to steal anything further.
Police conducted enquiries today at multiple retail stores, gaining CCTV footage of offenders and conducted area enquiries for the vehicle.
Police located the vehicle about 2pm on Coast Rd and maintained observation from a distance, police attempted to spike the vehicle, however, the offenders allegedly attempted to drive into one of the officers at the scene with their vehicle.
The officer was not hit.
The offenders fled on foot and were located on Palmerston-Waikouaiti Road (State Highway 1).
The two youths are expected to appear in Youth Court in due course and the 18-year-old will appear in Dunedin District Court Tuesday, the spokesman said.