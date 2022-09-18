Three taken to hospital after boat incident on harbour

The incident occurred on Otago Harbour near Vauxhall this morning. Photos: Supplied

Three people have been taken to hospital with possible hypothermia after a boat struck trouble on Otago Harbour amid windy conditions this morning.

Police were notified at 10.10am that "a dragon boat or waka" appeared to be in trouble approximately 150 metres from shore.

A police spokeswoman said all six people involved in the incident were safely back on shore.

"Three of them [were] transported to hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia."

Emergency services vehicles at the scene this morning.

An eyewitness said emergency services vehicles were still at the scene on Portobello Rd at Vauxhall about 10.45am, although the rescue effort appeared to be over.

"They weren’t rushing at that point.

"It looked like they had a rope out [and] just pulled in a boat."

It was initially reported that the boat had overturned.