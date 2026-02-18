Dancer-choregorapher Oliver Connew will present a dance work celebrating Dunedin’s hidden Toitū stream. Photo: supplied

Dancer-choreographer Oliver Connew will present a processional solo dance performance tracing the course of Dunedin’s Toitū stream this Saturday at 2pm.

Presented as part of Dance Ōtepoti’s "City Moves" project, the performance aims to celebrate the waterway, which once flowed freely through the area where central Dunedin now sits.

The creation of the city’s built environment in the 1860s by early European settlers sent the stream underground, obscuring the lives and cultures that had formed around it.

Now 160 years later, this choreographic work will invoke the hidden stream as an occult force in the city.

For the performance, Connew will move with the audience along the buried flow of the stream towards its former river-mouth at John Wickliffe Square/Toitū Tauraka Waka Wahi Tūpuna.

Audience members are asked to meet at the corner of Serpentine Ave and Canongate 10-15 minutes before the performance starts at 2pm.

The audience procession will travel over some uneven grassy terrain and downhill for 15 minutes.

Benches are available to sit on at John Wickliffe Square.

In the event of inclement weather the performance will be postponed to Sunday, February 22, at 2pm. — Allied Media