Sunday, 20 June 2021

'Totally stupid': Mosgiel roundabout criticised

    By Gillian Vine
    The roundabout at the intersection of Factory and Wingatui Rds. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE
    A new roundabout at the intersection of Factory and Wingatui Rds has angered Mosgiel man Frank Cochrane.

    Presenting his concerns during the public forum at last week’s meeting of the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board, Mr Cochrane said, ‘‘This is a totally unacceptable situation, totally stupid.’’

    He was unhappy about three aspects of the roundabout: the ‘‘excessive’’ height of the humps before the roundabout; poor visibility because of hedging on a nearby property; and the fact the seal was already deteriorating.

    Speaking about the humps, Mr Cochrane said their height meant bright lights, even if dipped, could cause motorists to be blinded, creating an unsafe situation.

    ‘‘We need to remove all these humps,’’ he said.

    Board member Brian Miller added his concerns about the hedges, saying police had recommended they be cut but it had not been done.

    Later in the meeting, the roundabout was discussed by the board, Brian Peat pointing out: ‘‘This is a major intersection’’.

    Mr Miller repeated his concerns about the hedges and Dean McAlwee offered to discuss the matter with the landowner.

    Attending the meeting was senior Dunedin City Council officer Jeanine Benson, who said a post-construction safety audit on the roundabout was due to be done and that concerns could be addressed then.

     

    The Star
