Trampoline goes flying in high winds

Firefighters assisted with several wind related callouts overnight, including to help return a trampoline which blew onto a neighbour’s roof.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Lookout Point station were called to help stabilise a trampoline which had landed on a roof in Mornington Rd, Kenmure, about 11.25pm yesterday.

They returned the trampoline to a neighbouring property, the spokesman said.

About 11.35pm, firefighters assisted to provide a temporary fix for some weatherboards which had come loose on a Mulford St, Concord, building.

Crews also assisted to secure some loose flashing on a building in Stewart St at the Octagon, the spokesman said.

