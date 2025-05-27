'Trespassing' woman kicks out at Dunedin cops

A woman allegedly kicked and tried to punch an officer as she was being removed for trespassing at a Dunedin address, police say.

Police were called to an address in Reid Rd, South Dunedin, yesterday morning after reports of a woman ‘‘breaking items’’.

Officers trespassed a 25-year-old woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway but she refused to leave, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

‘‘She has kicked out at police and attempted to punch an officer as they tried to remove her from the vehicle.

‘‘She attempted to resist police placing her in handcuffs when arresting her.’’

The woman was bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date, charged with assaulting police and wilful trespass, Sgt Lee said.

