Truck victim 'polite young man with great smile'

Flowers are tied to a post at the intersection of Police and Bond Sts, in Dunedin, where Connor Latty was killed by a runaway truck last week. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The 20-year-old killed in a truck accident in Dunedin was "a polite young man with a great smile" who had just started a new job.

Connor Latty died at the scene when he was hit by a runaway truck in Police St near the intersection with Crawford St about 7.55am last Friday.

Mr Latty was on his way to work at Repco, across the road from the accident scene, when he was stuck by the truck.

Repco's Dunedin branch manager Gary Cole said in a statement that staff were devastated to hear of Mr Latty's death.

"Connor joined our team seven weeks ago and displayed all the wonderful attributes of a polite young man with a great smile who was keen to succeed.

"We are grateful to all those who attended the scene of the accident and to the wider community for their ongoing messages of sympathy and support.

"Our thoughts are with Connor’s family and friends at this very difficult time."