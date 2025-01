Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Stafford St this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Stafford St in central Dunedin was closed this afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at about 12.45pm.

The road was blocked and motorists advised to avoid the area if possible.

It reopened by about 2pm.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two patients, both with minor injuries, were assessed and treated at the scene.