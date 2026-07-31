Two Dunedin bands making the Smokefree Rockquest national finals for the second year running is being celebrated as a sign the city’s music scene is making waves across New Zealand. Deaf Raccoon, comprised of John McGlashan College and Logan Park High School students, and Talking Furniture, made up of Bayfield High School students, were among the eight finalists announced on Friday. It is the second year in a row Deaf Raccoon has been a finalist. Last year was also the first time two bands from Dunedin made it to the finals together with SEEK HELP!, of Queen’s High School, claiming third place. Dylan Stringer, 17, of Talking Furniture, said it was hard to comprehend being one of eight bands selected from the 1000 or so entries. “To be able to go up with our wonderful friends in Deaf Raccoon and some of our friends from school who’ll be going up, it’s just awesome.” The city’s music scene was really great at the moment, with some believing it was just as active as it once was back in the day, Dylan said. “When you have a space where you can go along, listen to music, get inspired to start your own band, good things are bound to happen and it’s bound to make something really special.” © Allied MediaMembers of Dunedin bands Talking Furniture and Deaf Raccoon at Yours Ōtepoti are (back, from left) Chris Body, 17, Noelle Hill, 17, Benji Egan, 17, (front) Jamie Bradfield, 16, Dylan Stringer, 17, and Brodie Jones, 16. Photo: Linda Robertson Noelle Hill, 17, of Deaf Raccoon, said she was “very happy” to be heading back to the national finals. Dunedin bands were constantly inspiring each other and new ones were always popping up, Noelle said. “I think it just shows that there’s something really cool here. “People are actually taking notice as well, which is something I’m very happy about.” Dun Records founder Natasha Griffiths said the result was “phenomenal”. She could not have imagined Deaf Raccoon and Talking Furniture not making it to the national finals. “It just shows that, alongside other things that have been happening recently, the music that’s being made here is really, really good, and people outside of Dunedin are noticing again, and that’s what we want.” There was a huge variety among the bands who entered Rockquest, Ms Griffiths said. Dunedin was unique as a lot of its bands were already playing gigs and releasing songs that made it to radio. “Everyone’s looking at the Dunedin music scene at the moment.” Amped Music Project coordinator Zac Nicholls said both bands had worked so hard and put so much effort into their music. “I can’t say I’m that surprised that the Dunedin bands are dominating. “I do think we make some of the best music, not only in the country, but in the world.” Not many bands had such a long history this early in their members’ lives, Mr Nicholls said. Being so far away from where a lot of the industry took place, bands down South could often be forgotten by the North Island. “It’s great to have us storming in there and showing them what we’ve got.” tim.scott@odt.co.nz