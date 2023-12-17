Sunday, 17 December 2023

Two injured in Brighton Rd crash

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Brighton Rd this afternoon. Photo:...
    Emergency services at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Brighton Rd this afternoon. Photo: supplied
    Two people have been taken to Dunedin hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Brighton Rd this afternoon.

    Police responded to reports of a crash occurring just before 3pm.

    Hato Hone St John Ambulance were also called to the scene.

    Two people were assessed, treated and transported to Dunedin hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, a spokesperson said.

    The road is currently blocked while the vehicles are moved off the road, a police spokesperson said.

     

     

    Advertisement