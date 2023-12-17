Two injured in Brighton Rd crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been taken to Dunedin hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Brighton Rd this afternoon.
Police responded to reports of a crash occurring just before 3pm.
Hato Hone St John Ambulance were also called to the scene.
Two people were assessed, treated and transported to Dunedin hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, a spokesperson said.
The road is currently blocked while the vehicles are moved off the road, a police spokesperson said.