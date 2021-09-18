Two injured, car impounded after burnouts in South Dunedin

Two people have been injured in an incident related to a car doing burnouts in South Dunedin this evening.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on Fox St about 6.05pm.

Two people were injured in the incident though the exact details of what occurred are yet to be established.

St John treated the injured parties, one with moderate injuries and the other minor.

Police impounded the vehicle believed to be involved.

A police spokeswoman said the injured parties were known to the driver of the vehicle.