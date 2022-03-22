PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Emergency services work at the scene of a collision in South Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital after the two-car crash in South Rd about 1.05pm.

The spokeswoman said another patient, in a minor condition, was treated at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a rescue tender from Lookout Point Station attended the incident along with a crew from St Kilda.

Nobody was trapped.

Crews assisted police and providing first aid at the scene until the ambulance arrived, the spokesman said.

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition after this crash in Portobello Rd, near Doon St, yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesman said the crash occurred when a car hit a tree at the intersection of Portobello Rd and Doon St about 3.40pm.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance attended and one person in a moderate condition was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two crews, from Lookout Point and St Kilda, also assisted.