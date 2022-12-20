University op-shop praised for initiative

Students shopping at Te Oraka thrift shop, which recently won the student engagement category at the Australasian Green Gown Awards. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A Dunedin thrift shop has qualified for entry to a global sustainability competition after winning an award at the Australasian Green Gown Awards.

Te Oraka thrift shop and sustainability hub at the University of Otago won the student engagement category at the recent awards.

They were applauded by the judges for their "big-thinking initiative" which took a holistic approach to student engagement, with inclusivity at its core.

The variety of initiatives for students, by students, included a strong focus on social sustainability, a level of cultural respect the judges had not seen before, and a tight focus on investigating how to generate and measure their impact.

The shop mostly contains clothes, but it also has accessories, office chairs, desks, tables, kitchenware, and bedding.

Te Oraka also hosted workshops on making reusable menstrual pads, Tetrapak and electrical recycling, bike repair workshops, and a refill station for hand soap, dishwashing liquid and laundry liquid.

The store stocks local sustainable brands, including Coral Cone menstrual cups supplied at a reduced price to help tackle period poverty, and the student small businesses Swooping Tui homemade skin care and Mimi Collective sustainable candles.

University of Otago sustainability office head Ray O’Brien.

University of Otago Sustainability Office head Ray O’Brien was delighted with the "prestigious" award.

He said it recognised the enterprising work of engagement team leader Jes Triscott and the efforts of many students and staff, along with the university and its property services division for providing the space that opened in May.

He said the "living lab" in Anzac Ave showcased the circular economy by being created from recycled items and pouring all income into its activities, which included tackling waste minimisation through hosting sustainability events and products.

"We believe our multi-faceted approach, tailored to our needs, is leading by example in New Zealand’s tertiary sector and possibly Australia’s — and Te Oraka can only grow as more fresh minds join our community."

Mr O’Brien said he had been "incredibly surprised" to see students in the store every day.

"We have had incredible turnouts for our events, with our most recent sustainable development night market — for students to showcase their businesses — attracting about 250 students."

He said simplifying sustainable solutions was essential to spark action, and behaviour changes could be embedded when skills, values and solutions were accessible and affordable.

