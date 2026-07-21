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Upcoming show to tickle all five senses

Globe Theatre stage manager Emily Gilbert and director Matt Brennan prepare to create a Parisian restaurant atmosphere for the cast and audience of 70 people during next month\\'s run of \"The Dinner Party.\" Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Globe Theatre stage manager Emily Gilbert and director Matt Brennan prepare to create a Parisian restaurant atmosphere for the cast and audience of 70 people during next month\\'s run of \"The Dinner Party.\" Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Globe Theatre stage manager Emily Gilbert and director Matt Brennan prepare to create a Parisian restaurant atmosphere for the cast and audience of 70 people during next month's run of "The Dinner Party." Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
Laine Priestley
Laine Priestley
Laine PriestleyReporter
Tuesday, July 21, 2026
Updated, Thursday, July 23, 2026
News|Dunedin
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