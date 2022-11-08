Van fire in Belleknowes

Firefighters were called after a van fire broke out in Belleknowes, Dunedin this evening.

A policewoman at the scene said the fire was not suspicious.

The van belongs to OmniEye, a company that helps farmers identify lame cows using AI.

An unidentified person said the owners told them the vehicle was new this year and had been running noisily on the way home earlier today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two fire trucks were dispatched at 8.07pm and had both left the scene by 9.06pm.