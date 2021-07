Emergency services attend a crash in Macandrew Rd. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision in Dunedin this evening.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of Macandrew Rd and Helena St at 6.58pm.

One vehicle rolled onto its roof, while the other vehicle came to rest on the footpath.

There were no reports of injuries, she said.