Volunteers continue posy-making tradition

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Isla (5) and Emily (9) Munro make posies at Dunedin’s Naval Reserve headquarters HMNZS Toroa, in St Andrew St, yesterday as the tradition of posy making returned to the city ahead of Anzac Day.

Dunedin Returned and Services' Association (RSA) administrator Sally Turner said there had been no posy making for several years during the Covid pandemic, but she was hopeful volunteers would be able to meet the goal of making nearly 4500 posies.

Volunteer numbers were lower than usual yesterday morning, but those who were on hand were ‘‘very resourceful’’, she said.

Girl Guides, Brownies and others would place the posies on soldiers’ graves at the Andersons Bay Cemetery during the posy laying service and ceremony at 9.30am today.