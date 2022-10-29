Waikouaiti residents stop removal of gum tree

Hayley (8), Liam (6) and Brian Cox (second from right) along with Aalbert Rebergen are pleased that the remaining gum tree betwen Scotia St and the Hawkesbury Lagoon in Waikouaiti is being left alone for now. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A Dunedin man has secured a temporary stay of execution for a beloved gum tree, following days of high tension protest action.

Waikouaiti resident Aalbert Rebergen said he was drinking coffee on Tuesday morning when he heard the sound of chainsaws droning at the end of Scotia St.

Straight away, he knew that the target of the saws was two large gum trees at the entrance to the Hawkesbury Lagoon walkway.

He loved the trees because he walked his cocker spaniels, Harvey and George, past them each day.

However, by the time he arrived on the scene the crown of the first tree had already fallen.

Several other neighbours also wanted to preserve the remaining tree, and the next day they gathered around it, with Mr Rebergen parking his car underneath.

Delta crews could not work because it was unsafe and eventually police were called to defuse the situation, which resulted in a temporary stay of execution for the tree.

The episode had left a sour taste in Mr Rebergen’s mouth, as he believed there could have been more consultation which would have defused what became a "very confrontational" scene.

The first thing some Scotia St residents knew about the removal of a tree was a road closure notice placed in their letterboxes, but information was not consultation, Mr Rebergen said

Dunedin City Council group manager parks and recreation Scott MacLean said the trees in question had regularly been dropping branches during high wind events.

Many of the branches landed either on or nearby immediately neighbouring properties, which caused much distress to the residents.

"We understand people’s appreciation for the trees, however, the health, safety and wellbeing of our community is paramount," Mr MacLean said.

The parks and recreation department had decided and arranged for the trees to be removed as the most appropriate course of action, he said.

The area would be replanted with native coastal species more suited to the environment.

A council spokesman said the intention to remove the trees remained.

"We have agreed to trim the tree to make it as safe as possible to allow time to have dialogue with a small group of interested people about offset planting," the spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz