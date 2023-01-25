Waitangi Day being celebrated at Otakou Marae

The crowd listens to speakers at the Otakou Marae meeting house Tamatea during a previous Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day event. PHOTO: THE STAR FILES

It is Dunedin’s turn to host Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day celebrations, an event which is growing larger each year.

About 1000 people are expected to be at Otakou Marae on Waitangi Day to reflect on the meaning of partnership.

Te Rūnanga o Otākou upoko Edward Ellison said the event was ‘‘very big’’ for Otakou Marae.

It was hosted on a rotation between Akaroa, Ruapuke Island and Otakou, as that was the three places the Treaty of Waitangi was signed as it was brought down New Zealand.

He expected a big turnout, as it seemed to get larger each year.

Covid-19 had cancelled some of the celebrations, but Ngāi Tahu decided to stick to the schedule as to not disrupt the system they had in place, he said.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said the theme of the celebrations this year was he waka unua, aukahatia, whakamatuatia (double-hulled canoe, bind the waka together to steady the journey ahead), which reflected on the meaning of partnership.

The event would start with a pōwhiri at 10am, followed by entertainment and a panel discussion.

Free buses would run to and from the event.

