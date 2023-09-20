Lucky escape as car ploughs through wall

A group of University of Otago students reported hearing a massive boom as a car ploughed through the wall of the lounge they had just vacated last Friday.

The group’s evening took an unexpected turn when a 19-year-old man, who lives next door to their Cumberland St flat, smashed through their lounge wall while moving his car out of his driveway.

One of the residents, Sophie Grimes, said she and her flatmates were upstairs getting ready for a night out when they heard a massive bang from the floor below.

"I was just in shock. I kind of froze because it took me a while to realise a car was in the house.

"We can laugh about it all now, but at the time it wasn’t that funny.

"Luckily nobody was in the lounge at the time, or else it would be a very different story," Miss Grimes said.

Another flatmate, Maddy Srzich, said the house shook so much the girls thought they were experiencing an earthquake.

Cumberland St residents (from left) Lily Cooney, Kelly Li, Sophie Grimes, Maddy Srzich and Sophie Hargreaves were in a happier mood yesterday after a car damaged their flat last Friday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"He went through a mini fence on their side, a beam, our fence and the house and the collision caused our heat pump to explode or something, which made that big bang noise.

"We were all in our rooms which was quite lucky because we had been sitting on the couches in the living room right before it happened," Miss Srzich said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Cumberland St at 6.45pm on Friday.

The neighbour pressed the accelerator slightly while in his private carpark and heard the vehicle make a "funny noise" before shooting forward, he said.

When the vehicle accelerated forward, the man attempted to brake but the car smashed through a thin wooden barrier and a corrugated metal fence before hitting his neighbours’ house.

The girls had lived in the flat for three nights, before the hole was boarded up yesterday.

A couple of days after the crash, the neighbour gave the flatmates a letter asking them not to take "a-fence" at the crash.

