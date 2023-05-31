Warm, wild start to winter before chill sets in

What better way is there to kick off winter than with a 20degC day?

Winter officially arrives tomorrow, but the MetService is forecasting "unseasonably warm conditions" for Dunedin and surrounding areas.

The down side — just to make sure you know it is the first day of winter — Mother Nature will add some rain.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said a series of fronts was expected to move across New Zealand from the west tomorrow, preceded by periods of heavy rain for western areas, and strong to severe gale northwest winds in exposed parts of Otago and Southland.

"The northwest flow over the Alps brings unseasonably warm conditions for Canterbury and Otago on Thursday, with the first day of winter possibly bringing a 20-plus maximum temperature."

MetService this morning issued a heavy rain warning for Fiordland from noon today to 9pm tomorrow, and a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 6am to 10pm tomorrow.

A strong wind watch has been issued for most of Otago and Southland, including Stewart Island, from noon to midnight tomorrow.

Mr Baillie urged southerners to make the most of the warm day tomorrow, because King’s Birthday Weekend was shaping up to be more like winter weather.

He said temperature highs were expected to drop to the low teens across the southern regions on Saturday, but it would be the best day for outdoor activities because it was expected to be mostly sunny and calm.

On Sunday, a large low pressure system and strong southerlies are forecast to move on to New Zealand, bringing rain and possible widespread snow to the hills and ranges of Southland and Otago (including the hills above Dunedin) from later on Sunday and into Monday.

Temperatures could drop as low as 0degC.

"King’s Birthday long weekend shows cool conditions, with Saturday likely bringing the best weather in most places," Mr Baillie said.