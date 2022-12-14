Warning as cigarette butt sparks tree fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A tree fire caused by a discarded cigarette butt has sparked a summer warning from Dunedin firefighters.
Station Officer Aaron Collins, of Roslyn station, said an appliance from the station was called to a tree on fire in Newington Ave about 4.10pm today.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using a high pressure hose reel, SO Collins said.
It appeared it was started by a carelessly discarded cigarette butt, he said.
While the fire was minor, the incident served as a reminder that summer was here and things were getting drier.
It was important to be careful not only with cigarettes, but other items which could start fires, SO Collins said.