Warning as cigarette butt sparks tree fire

Firefighters were called to extinguish a tree fire in Newington Ave. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A tree fire caused by a discarded cigarette butt has sparked a summer warning from Dunedin firefighters.

Station Officer Aaron Collins, of Roslyn station, said an appliance from the station was called to a tree on fire in Newington Ave about 4.10pm today.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using a high pressure hose reel, SO Collins said.

It appeared it was started by a carelessly discarded cigarette butt, he said.

While the fire was minor, the incident served as a reminder that summer was here and things were getting drier.

It was important to be careful not only with cigarettes, but other items which could start fires, SO Collins said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

