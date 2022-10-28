Water has part to play in three Dunedin crashes

Dunedin police were kept busy by a spate of crashes, as wet weather caused chaos across the city.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Three Mile Hill about 2.40pm yesterday.

A 30-year-old woman lost control and spun on a wet road, hitting a bank, Sgt Lee said.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John attended.

A St John spokesman said a person was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance in a moderate condition.

About 8pm yesterday a 41-year-old man lost control in wet conditions in Portobello Rd and went into the harbour, Sgt Lee said.

The car wound up face down against the rock wall and was not submerged in the tide.

The man was not trapped and had self extracated by the time emergency services arrived, although he had some back pain as a result of the crash, Sgt Lee said.

Another crash was also caused by water — this time in a bottle.

A 34-year-old woman was driving in Mulford St when she reached down to grab a drinking bottle about 1.30pm yesterday, Sgt Lee said.

She collided with two parked cars before mounting the curb, he said.

No injuries were reported, Sgt Lee said.

