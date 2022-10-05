Waverley 'housebreakers' had lost key

Police responding to a report of people breaking into a house in Waverley yesterday found the alleged culprits were actually homeowners who had lost their key.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of two people "breaking into" the house about 7am.

When officers arrived they discovered that the homeowners had locked themselves out and had been trying to get in.

Despite the incident being a false alarm, police were happy to be called to such incidents, Const Turner said.

"We prefer people phone to us and us to find out it’s the owners returning, rather than people assuming that . . . We don’t mind those false calls," Const Turner said.