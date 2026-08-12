CONCERTS, EVENTS & FESTIVALS

August 15: Dunedin Symphony Orchestra presents Kiri & Lou, a magical musical tale for the whole family, with live orchestra, 2pm and 3.30pm, Dunedin Town Hall.

August 15: Chamber Music NZ presents The John Psathas Group, 7.30pm, Glenroy Auditorium.

August 19: Otago University School of Performing Arts lunchtime concert, works by Anthony Ritchie, 1pm, Marama Hall, on campus.

Dunedin Symphony Orchestra presents "Kiri and Lou", fun children's stories with full symphony orchestra, Saturday afternoon at Dunedin Town Hall. Image: Allied Media files

GIGS & COMEDY

Every Thursday: Dunedin Musicians Club weekly open jam night, Thursdays 5.30pm.

August 13: British stand-up comedian, actor and TV personality Alan Davies presents Think Ahead, 7.30pm, Regent Theatre.

August 14: Wildcards Aotearoa, Below Giants and The Craps, 8pm, Dunedin Musicians Club, 12 Manse St.

August 14: Monkey Do, Acacial Drift, Oneday and Hunky Dory, The Crown Hotel.

August 15: Soul Deep play live, 9pm-1am, at The Bog. Free entry.

August 15: Festering Death, Rebirth to Ruin, Heir Friar, Funeral Burner and Avolvap, The Crown Hotel.

August 16: Performers' Club show featuring Rainmaker, 2pm, Heff's Lounge Bar, South Dunedin. All ages, free.

August 16: Dunedin Folk Club AGM and club night, 6.30pm, Opoho Bowling Club, 80 Lovelock Ave.

THEATRE & POETRY

August 20-21: Lunchtime Theatre performances of Just Macbeth by Andy Griffiths, directed by Maggie Holtham, 1pm, Allen Hall Theatre, on campus.

August 20-30: The Globe Theatre presents The Dinner Party by Neil Simon, directed by Matt Brennan, most shows 7.30pm, the Globe, 100 London St.

DANCE

August 13 and 20: Line dancing, Thursdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 13 and 20: South Dunedin Dance Club weekly dance, Thursdays 7pm-9pm, South Dunedin Community Hall. Inquiries, phone Graeme on 021 457-185.

August 18 and 20: Line dancing, all levels, Tuesdays and Thursdays noon, Octagon Club. All welcome. Inquiries, phone Anne on 027 331-6625.

MEETINGS & TALKS

August 13: Silverstream Women’s Club AGM, 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall. Inquiries, phone Vicki on 489-7491, or Lynne on 021 111 2169.

August 15: Death Cafe gathering, open forum for discussion on death, 2.45pm, The Swan, 23 Bath St. All welcome. Pre-register via the Dunedin Death Cafe Group Facebook page.

August 18: Age Concern Otago and Greater Green Island Community Network present a Talking Cafe event on Everything Recycling, “Recycle Right”, 1pm-3pm, St Mark’s Church lounge, Shand St, Green Island.

August 20: Age Concern Otago presents a Talking Cafe event on “What is AI and what do I need to know about it?”, 10am-noon, South Dunedin Community Hall, 253 King Edward St.

August 21: Arthritis Support Group meeting, 1pm-2.30pm, Te Pae o Māhutoka meeting room, South Dunedin Library, King Edward St. All welcome. Note new venue.

August 26: Southern Heritage Trust “Visions for Dunedin” talk by Jonathan Howard, of Heritage NZ, on “The Rise and Fall of Seacliff”, 5.30pm, Dunningham Suite, 4th floor, Dunedin Public Library. Koha welcome.

FILM

August 14-30: Whānau Mārama NZ International Film Festival, screenings at the Regent Theatre and Rialto Cinemas Dunedin.

WORKSHOPS & ACTIVITIES

August 13: Dunedin Sign Language Practice Group gathering, 7.30pm, South Dunedin Library community room. Suitable for learners of all levels.

August 13 and 20: Wakari Art Group meets Thursdays 10am, Wakari Scout Hall, 13 Holyrood Ave. New members welcome. Inquiries, phone Doris on 021 917-918.

August 13 and 20: Cards 500 for over-55s, Thursdays 1pm-4pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 16: Sunday Social Chess, 1pm-3pm, Otago Chess Club, 7 Maitland St. Entry by gold coin.

August 17 and 24: Dunedin Community Accounting (DCA) weekly consultation sessions providing free accounting advice and support for local non-profit organisations and community groups, Mondays 5pm-7pm, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

August 19: West Taieri Embroiderers Guild meeting, 10am-2pm, Outram Memorial Hall, 10am-2pm. All interested beginner or experienced stitchers welcome. Contact Robin on 027 481-1012 or Karen on 027 458-4698.

August 19 and 26: Social hub for over-55s, Wednesdays 10am-noon, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Come along for a cup of tea, bring your craft

The Dunedin Star Singers choir, pictured during a recent performance, rehearse on Tuesdays evenings at Mornington Methodist Church. Photo: Peter Mcintosh

work, play Scrabble or just chat.

MUSIC GROUPS

August 13 and 20: Dunedin Rock Choir meet weekly to sing, Thursdays 7pm, St Peter’s Anglican Church hall, corner Hillside Rd and Eastbourne St. $5 cash.

August 14 and 21: Ukulele group, Fridays 1.30pm-3pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

August 17 and 24: Dunedin RSA Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7pm-9pm, Salvation Army hall, 575 Princes St. Inquiries, phone David More on 027 228-8186 or email david@more.net.nz.

August 17 and 24: Royal Dunedin Male Choir rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Caversham Baptist Church hall, South Rd. Inquiries, phone/text Chris on 022 466-7955.

August 17 and 24: Highland Harmony chorus rehearsals, Mondays 7.15pm, Mercy Room, St Patrick’s Basilica hall, Macandrew Rd, South Dunedin. All welcome. Inquiries, phone/text Ian on 021 261-7485, or visit the website www.highlandharmony.nz

August 18 and 25: Dunedin Star Singers women’s choir rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St. New members welcome. Inquiries phone/text Raewyn on 027 4876-443.

August 18 and 25: Dunedin Harmony Chorus rehearsals, Tuesdays 7pm, Dunedin Church of Christ, 3 Prince Albert Rd. Inquiries, email enquiries@dunedinharmony.org.nz

August 18 and 25: NZ Red Cross Choir practice, Tuesdays 7pm, Red Cross rooms, York Pl. Inquiries, phone Kaye 027 723-5813.

August 18 and 25: City Choir Dunedin rehearsals, Tuesdays 7.30pm, Mornington Presbyterian Church, Maryhill Tce. New singers welcome. Inquiries, email members@citychoirdunedin.org.nz

August 21 and September 4: Singing group for over-55s, every second Friday 9.30am, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. Just come along and join in.

EXHIBITIONS

Until August 16: Otago Art Society “Demonstration Days”, 20 working artists demonstrate their techniques, 10am-4pm, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station. Artist talks at 12.15pm each day.

Until August 16: “Delicious Complicity”, works by Felix Harris at Bertha Gallery, 15 George St, Port Chalmers.

Until August 23: “What Did People Do All Day?”, found-object sculptures by Nick Austin, alongside earlier works, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until August 30: “To See Takes Time”, works by Evan Woodruffe, Fe29 Gallery, 30 Sandringham St, St Clair.

Until August 31: “Room to View”, new works by Anne Baldock, at Moray Gallery, 55 Princes St.

Until August 31: Art@Marinoto Cafe, “Painting for Purpose” watercolours by Rachel McCoubrey, fundraising for Fountain of Peace (Uganda), Mercy Hospital.

Until August 31: “Dresstories and Aotea’ula” works by Yuki Kihara, Milford Galleries Dunedin, 18 Dowling St. Artist talk 5.30pm, August 20.

Until September 13: “From Behind”, paintings by Imogen Taylor produced between 2022-26, curated by Dr Kirsty Baker, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Pictorial fiction — painting from Frances Hodgkins’ latent space”, works by Simon Ingram, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Until October 18: “Panorama — An expanded view of Frances Hodgkins”, traversing subjects in Hodgkins’ work, featuring works by Paul Signac, Patrick Hayman, Maurice Sochachewky, Vanessa Bell and more, Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

Ongoing: Friends of the Hocken Collections offers the public the chance to buy “Banks’ Florilegium”, prints of botanical engravings from Captain Cook’s first world voyage, 1768-71, as a fundraiser — 40% of sale proceeds go to the Hocken. For information, visit www.alecto-historical-editions.com

GARDEN EVENTS

August 15: Dunedin Gardening Club Workshop Day, have a go at hanging baskets, wreath making, botanical cards, mosaics and raranga weaving, 9am-4pm, Green Island Bowling Club Hall, 183 Main South Rd. Bookings required. Contact Midge on 027 696-2551, email midgeruka@gmail.com

August 22: Outram Garden Club meeting, with speaker from Dunedin Wildlife Rescue, 1.30pm, Outram Community Hall.

GENERAL EVENTS

August 13 and 20: Thursday night games night, quizzes, games and shenanigans, 5.30pm, No8 Distillery, 90 Bond St. Inquiries and team registrations via event@no8distillery.com

August 14 and 21: Indoor bowls, Friday afternoons 1.30pm, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church hall, 11 Church St. All welcome, no experience needed. Inquiries, phone Yvonne on 027 488-1834.

August 17 and 24: Indoor bowls, Mondays 1pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave. All over-55s welcome.

August 17 and 24: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

August 18 and 25: Old Yang-style tai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

October 3: Get together for present and former railway folk from all branches, 1pm-5pm, Oamaru Club. Those interested, phone Pat on 021 126-2664.