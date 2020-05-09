Saturday, 9 May 2020

Woman attacked by dog in North Dunedin

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Pharmacist Chin Loh helps a customer who was bitten by another customer's dog outside the...
    Pharmacist Chin Loh helps a customer who was bitten by another customer's dog outside the antidote pharmacy in North Dunedin. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    A woman was attacked by a dog while observing social distancing outside a chemist in North Dunedin today.

    Chin Loh, a pharmacist at antidote Gardens, said he heard a scream and ran outside to see what happened.

    He said a customer's dog had ‘‘lunged’’ at another customer while they were waiting outside and maintaining social distancing, about 11.45am.

    And the dog was ‘‘clamped’’ on to the woman’s thigh.

    Mr Loh, the owner of the attacking dog and another passer-by tried to pull the dog off.

    ‘‘We struggled for quite a few minutes before the dog let go, but we were trying not to aggravate it any more or cause any more damage.’’

    He said the woman who was attacked had a small ‘‘fluffy’’ dog with her but the dog which had latched on to her had a strong build.

    When it let go, Mr Loh put pressure on the woman’s injury and dressed it with items from the chemist.

    ‘‘The first thing to do was to keep her safe and ourselves safe.’’

    He said the woman kept calm throughout the incident.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified of an incident involving an animal and were speaking to the informant about what happened.

    St John did not attend.

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter