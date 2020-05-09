Woman attacked by dog in North Dunedin

Pharmacist Chin Loh helps a customer who was bitten by another customer's dog outside the antidote pharmacy in North Dunedin. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A woman was attacked by a dog while observing social distancing outside a chemist in North Dunedin today.

Chin Loh, a pharmacist at antidote Gardens, said he heard a scream and ran outside to see what happened.

He said a customer's dog had ‘‘lunged’’ at another customer while they were waiting outside and maintaining social distancing, about 11.45am.

And the dog was ‘‘clamped’’ on to the woman’s thigh.

Mr Loh, the owner of the attacking dog and another passer-by tried to pull the dog off.

‘‘We struggled for quite a few minutes before the dog let go, but we were trying not to aggravate it any more or cause any more damage.’’

He said the woman who was attacked had a small ‘‘fluffy’’ dog with her but the dog which had latched on to her had a strong build.

When it let go, Mr Loh put pressure on the woman’s injury and dressed it with items from the chemist.

‘‘The first thing to do was to keep her safe and ourselves safe.’’

He said the woman kept calm throughout the incident.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of an incident involving an animal and were speaking to the informant about what happened.

St John did not attend.