Woman charged after 'obscenities yelled at rally'

A Dunedin woman faces several charges after yelling obscenities at a pro-Palestine rally in the central city, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of a woman driving past the rally and yelling obscenities at activists while recording them about 3pm on Saturday.

The rally was held in support of the Palestinian community, calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.

Police stopped the woman in Moray Pl, but she ignored their instructions and attempted to get in her car and flee the scene, he said.

The woman was arrested and charged with careless driving, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, failing to stop for an enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

She would appear in court on Thursday.