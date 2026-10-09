Construction of a 220m, $3.5 million boardwalk will begin in Portobello later this year.

Downer Group has been awarded the contract to build the boardwalk along Latham Bay, between the Portobello Boat Club and Portobello township.

In a statement, Dunedin City Council acting transport group manager Simon Smith said it was pleased to work with Downer on an important piece of infrastructure for the peninsula.

The boardwalk is part of the Peninsula Connection, a long-term project to improve safety, climate change resilience and amenities along Portobello Rd.

It would also protect the nearby harbour walls.

Site preparation and surveying was scheduled for late spring.

The stretch of harbourside near Portobello where a 220-metre boardwalk will begun later this year. Photo: Supplied

By early January, crews were expected to have begun piling work from a pontoon in Latham Bay, followed by the installation of high-durability timber decking.

Most of the decking would be built off-site and lifted into place in sections during off-peak hours.

More details, including construction updates and traffic management plans, would be available in the coming months.

Residents and businesses that may be affected would be contacted directly.

The project is budgeted at $3.5m and is 51% co-funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Work is expected to be completed by June 2027. — Allied Media