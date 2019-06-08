Young actors find truthful connection

Take a bow . . . Playing a female character on stage in front of an audience of 2000 people is a confidence-booster, says Dunedin pupil Ben Porter (17, pictured middle).

Ben, Stewart Ashton (17, left) and Ezekiel Nielsen (17), pictured outside the Beehive, represented Dunedin’s John McGlashan College at the Shakespeare Globe

Centre New Zealand University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare Festival, held in Wellington recently.

The year 13 pupils directed their own five-minute scene from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, with Ben and Stewart playing the roles of Juliet and her female

nurse.

Ezekiel played Peter, a guard who had no lines.

The trio was successful, with Ben and Stewart winning the award for the Two Actors Who Showed The Strongest and Most Truthful Connection Between Them.

The group also won the award for the Most Innovative Interpretation (Student Directed).

Logan Park High School, from Dunedin, was the second of two schools representing Otago at the festival.

At the festival, which had no "winner", awards were distributed among finalists from 48 schools nationwide, who performed over five days.

-By Fisi-Belle Carrasco-Rex