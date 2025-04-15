Young family airlifted after vehicle rolls down bank

The vehicle rolled down a steep bank off Blueskin Rd. Photo: Craig Baxter

A couple and their baby were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after their vehicle slid off the road and rolled down a steep bank near Port Chalmers.

The crash happened as the 37-year-old mum was driving towards Dunedin with her husband (35) and daughter (10 months) in the vehicle.

The driver lost traction of the rear wheels of the vehicle and spun off the left side of Blueskin Rd, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

"The vehicle rolled off the road and came to a stop about 10m down a steep bank, he said.

Neither of the adults was injured but all three were airlifted together to Dunedin Hospital so the child could be checked as a precaution.