© Allied MediaGertrude Ederle, 19, of USA, who created a record by swimming the English Channel from Cap Gris-Nez to Kingsdown in less than 15 hours. Photo: Otago Witness, issue 3785, September 28, 1926, page 40 LONDON, August 8: Miss Gertrude Ederle, of America, swam from Cape Gris-Nez, in France, to Kingsdown in 14hrs 34min — a record time. Miss Ederle, the young New York girl who has been training for some weeks on the French coast, entered the water at Cape Griz-Nez at seven minutes past 9 in the morning. The weather was unfavourable, a strong southwest wind springing up within an hour and making a rather rough sea. Miss Ederle nevertheless made excellent progress, and after six hours’ swimming, was reported to be 10 miles off the French coast. The sea then became rougher and Miss Ederle swam alongside the tug Alsace, with a party of friends and swimmers aboard, including Miss Ederle’s trainer, William Burgess, who swam the Channel in 1911. She was helped by a flood tide lasting seven hours, which, with a strong southwester behind it, gave her a long drift up the Channel. By 4.45 in the afternoon Miss Ederle was seven miles southwest of Dover, with the wind moderating and the sea conditions improving. By 7.50 she was swimming strongly two miles from the South Sands lightship, between Dover and Deal, and a little later it was thought she would succeed in landing at St Margaret’s Bay, but the current carried her past it. About 9 o’clock Miss Ederle was off Kingstown (three miles south of Deal) where she landed at 9.39. Although several women have tried to conquer the Channel, none succeeded up to Miss Ederle’s present attempt. Anthem’s sentiment wins “That the British Empire Is not justified In maintaining Royalty” was the subject of a debate at John McGlashan College on Saturday. The motion was supported by Messrs M.H. Wilkinson and E.B. Williamson, representing the old boys, and opposed by Messrs J.R. Elder and C.G. Gray, who represented the school. Mr James Begg acted as judge. Mr Wilkinson said that although the kings of England had done much to cement the friendship between England and the European nations in the past, yet this was only because the kings of these nations had been drawn into friendship by personal ties. However, many of these monarchs had now fallen. Taking as an instance the useless eye of the tuatara lizard, he showed when institutions ceased to be useful they fell into decay. The aristocracy which surrounded the King was high above the common people, and the distinction made between the two classes created class feeling which was often a cause of civil war. In opposing the motion on behalf of the school, Mr J.R. Elder said that although the power of the King had been curtailed by Parliament, it was still his in theory. The King was no mere figurehead, but served to keep the Empire together, and was the only head to whom the people of the Empire could look up. The Crown and the Royal Family formed the chief tie now that the dominions were practically separate countries. Unlike a president, the King was subject to no censure, and was free from any party connection which might bind him down. The house then proceeded to a division: 13 in favour of the motion and 29 against it. The proceedings closed with a verse of the National Anthem. Danger of closed garage Many warnings have been issued regarding the danger of running an engine in a closed garage, but the risks do not seem to be regarded as serious by many motorists. A coroner has remarked on the danger to life arising from this cause, poisoning by carbon-monoxide gas. He also expressed the view that the ventilation of garages was a matter that should receive very careful attention. This certainly is an important point, but it seems to us that considerations of personal safety should compel owners of cars and chauffeurs to regard the danger as one that may not wholly be averted by better ventilation. If work has to be done which necessitates the running of the engine, both doors and windows should be open; the engine should be run for periods as short as possible; and the worker should frequently get out of the fume laden atmosphere of the garage into the fresh air. Meat for all A large consignment of hares from around Kokonga, the result of a drive, was received by the Commercial Travellers’ Club on Saturday. The hares were immediately distributed among the social workers, some going to the Presbyterian Service Office and Ross Home, others to the Rev Bryan King and Catholic institutions, and they were much appreciated by the recipients. — ODT, 9.8.1926