Thursday, 10 June 2021

Global Insight: Football shirt fury masks deeper issues

    By Bruce Munro
    Ukraine's new football shirt includes Crimea. Photo: supplied
    Russia has reacted angrily to the Ukraine national football team's new jersey that bears a map which includes Crimea, a region annexed by Russia in 2014.

    For Russian president Vladimir Putin, stirring trouble with Ukraine perhaps continues to be a convenient distraction from growing economic and political problems at home, Professor Robert Patman says.

