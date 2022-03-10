Global Insight: Russia Sanctions Bill shows change 'needed' at UN

New Zealand's Russia Sanctions Bill marks the beginning of the end of the United Nations in its existing form, Otago University Professor Robert Patman says.

The country has previously been unwilling to unilaterally apply sanctions outside those agreed to by the United Nations Security Council.

But this week, in a significant foreign policy shift, Parliament unanimously passed the Bill allowing the Government to directly sanction Russia for invading Ukraine.

Members of the UN Security Council met to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine this week. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand, along with many other countries, have long been frustrated by the "absurdity" that allows the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to veto any proposals that conflict with their interests, foreign affairs specialist Prof Patman says.

"We've got to stop tip-toeing around the issue.

"The US invasion of Iraq was illegal in 2003 and in a sense provided a precedent... which Russia has capitalised on."

He believes Russia vetoing the motion condemning its invasion of Ukraine has been the final straw, giving impetus to the call for UN reform.

"We have to do something to reform the Security Council so it is more functional and can act in a more authoritative fashion.

"It will take a lot of work and courage."

