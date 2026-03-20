As I type this column it is a perfect day for fishing. Mind you, I think that on most days.

The days we remember as perfect are usually sunny and calm but, with a little probing into the memory banks, I am sure that we all can come up with days that were not sunny and calm but still produced great fishing.

It is not so much the current weather that makes or breaks a fishing day, it is the weather of the previous few days that matter.

That is what governs river conditions on the day. The weather on the day is a minor contributor to success but a greater contributor to enjoyment.

It is important to check river conditions before you leave home to make sure that your targeted river is fishable.

Just because there has been a lack of rain in your locality does not mean the river you choose to will be perfect for fishing.

Before heading out on Sunday or Wednesday, I check the Otago Regional Council website to see how things are looking.

I also check the Southland one to see if things are better there.

Murray and I set off for the Mataura on Sunday having checked the river levels. The weather forecast was not perfect but tolerable. Breezy but dry.

On the way down we struck heavy rain and strong wind. Looking inland we could see it was finer there so we decided inland was a better option.

Finer meant not so much rain but still windy.

We fished between Mandeville and Riversdale. It was a while since we had fished there and the river had changed a lot, most of it being unrecognisable.

I started on a section that had four fishable channels. Murray fished upstream where it was in one channel.

Visibility was poor due to low light and a wind-ruffled surface.

There were no rises so blind fishing was the only option.

We flogged away and managed to catch a few fish.

The weather gradually improved and, as we had lunch, we decided to head to our original destination lower down the river.

The weather was fine but windy but the wind was upstream making life easier. Visibility was still poor and there were no rises but we caught a few fish.

All fish for the day were caught on weighted nymphs. By the time we got home it was fine, warm and calm.

Wednesday was cool and windy when I set out for the lower Taieri. Again, fishing blind with a nymph produced fish.

The wind gradually eased and it warmed up. With the sun out, I spotted a fish from a high bank. It took the nymph first cast.

Getting it out was a mission being in deep water and off a steep bank.

I just managed to get the fish’s head over the rim of the net and flip it into it without falling in.

Then some flies hatched and fish rose to round off the day nicely.