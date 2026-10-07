The alarm that rings through the Blenheim Waste Sorting Centre resembles a starting gun, as nine recycle operators prepare to receive the first load of the day.

“Let’s go team,” Marlborough district councillor Cyril Dawson called.

The sorting centre marked its reopening today (Wednesday), 11 months after a discarded lithium-ion battery, believed to be from a vape, sparked a $2.5m fire that left the building structurally damaged.

Cyril had started the day by cutting a blue ribbon between two road cones, before heading onto the sorting line.

Cyril Dawson on the sorting line at the newly reopened Blenheim Waste Sorting Centre. Dawson said sorting took a lot of speed and focus. Photo: Kira Carrington.

As the recycling made its way down the conveyor belt, many hands worked at lightning speed, sorting the jumble of cans, punnets, bottles and cardboard.

Cyril’s job was aluminium, grabbing cans and throwing them down a long hatch into a concrete bin. He was so focused that he barely got a few words out to Local Democracy Reporting.

“It’s [about] looking at what you’ve got to pick up. You are moving fast, you’ve definitely got to focus. That [aluminium] bin us filling up fast,” he said, reaching for the next can.

The team had worked for barely a few minutes before the conveyor came to an emergency stop, a plastic bag full of lettuce had been found.

Each person on the conveyor was on a different type of recycling. Councillor Cyril Dawson’s job was aluminium. Photo: Kira Carrington/LDR

“This happens all the time,” team leader Heather Boyd said. They had received dog poo, full nappies, and sanitary items.

Cyril pulled a full can of whisky cola from the belt.

Last week, a lamb carcass was found. It wasn’t the first carcass, Heather said. They’d seen pigs, cats, and dogs as well.

Regardless, Heather said that she enjoyed her job. Working in waste management had opened up opportunities like getting her forklift licence. The team themselves were “like a whānau,” she said.

Council solid waste manager Mark Lucas said the centre had filled a 22-litre bucket with sharp objects in six weeks. Photo: Kira Carrington.

Council solid waste manager Mark Lucas said people being careless with their recycling sometimes put the recycle team in danger.

Last November’s fire had been caused by a lithium-ion battery from a suspected disposable vape, Mark said.

“It was in the cardboard and they ran over it with a forklift which started the fire. One little act of carelessness, a $30 vape, has caused $2.5 million worth of damage,” Mark said.

It took four months to set up a temporary facility while the centre was rebuilt. In those months the region’s recycling was trucked to Christchurch, costing $160,000 a month.

Mark said one of the biggest dangers was sharp objects, including nails, needles, Epi-pens, catheter lines, and cutting blades. The centre had filled a 22-litre bucket with sharp objects in six weeks.

The team wore through a pair of $80 protective gloves each week, but that didn’t stop needle jabs from happening, Mark said. A “needle stick”, because of the potential for hepatitis and HIV/AIDS, meant nine to 12 months of testing to be safe, he said.

“We can't stress enough that people have got to be better. For this team up here, [the conveyor belt] is their desk in their office.

“If somebody came and dropped the dead lamb on your desk, it would not be acceptable.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.